Chivas agrees with Cade Cowell for its reinforcement in the Clausura 2024. TUDN Liga MX

Mexican-American striker cad cowell going to go of MLS To become a new reinforcement of Shivaj For him Completion 2024 Of MX League.

According to information received from eric lopezreporter TUDNleadership of the herd headed by the president amaury vergara and sports director Fernando Hierro They have already reached an agreement with Cowell for its incorporation.

The only thing missing to make the transfer official is his team’s ‘OK’ san jose earthquakeBut Lopez says talks between the two clubs are going well.

Even Cowell has already expedited the procedures and this Thursday he received his Mexican passport, so he will have no problems accessing the herd.

Chivas hope to deliver a double blow by announcing the signings of Chicharito and Cade Cowell on the same day, which if all goes well, will happen next week.

Cowell, 20, was born in Ceres, California, but his dual citizenship is due to the fact that his mother is Mexican. The forward decided to represent the United States, while his brother, OpportunityChose Mexico.

Cade is a versatile footballer who, in addition to playing as a center forward, can play as a winger on either flank. With the SJ Earthquakes he has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists in 114 games.

(Tags to translate)Cade Cowell(T)Chivas(T)Clausura 2024(T)Liga MX(T)Refuerzo(T)SJ Earthquakes

Source link