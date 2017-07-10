so you know if you were selected

Google announced several weeks ago that it would begin testing a new anti-tracking protection feature starting today, January 4, 2024, Which includes restricting access of third party ‘cookies’ to websites by default when browsing in the Chrome browser.

This novelty, for now, will be installed by 1% of people who use Google Chrome worldwide This is one of the measures that make up the Privacy Sandbox initiative.

“The mission of the Privacy Sandbox team is to keep people’s activity private in a largely free and open Internet world, and to support the company’s broader mission, which is to ensure that information remains accessible and useful to everyone.” Victor Wong said, Google’s senior director of product management for the Privacy Sandbox told Gizmodo in an interview in April 2023.



It should be made clear that Sandbox is a proposal created by Google to offer digital advertising that respects user data And it eliminates third-party tracking ‘cookies’ in Chrome with an alternative API to handle online data.

However, many people wonder if they are part of this selection list, hence, we tell you How do you know if you are among the 30 million people who have chosen Google?

This is how you can know if Google has disabled your cookies or not



Initially, you will see a pop-up window in Chrome, describing the new Google “tracking protection”As the company calls its anti-cookie plan.

On the other hand, you will notice that the usual cookie notices are not visible and you may also notice that when the security crawl is performed, you will see a small logo in the URL bar. However, if you want to allow a particular website to use cookies with you you can click on that eye.

You can also verify this manually and review your browser preferences from Chrome Settings. Go to the “Privacy & Security” section, and if you find cookie notifications enabled, You could be one of the 30 million selected for this Google test.

