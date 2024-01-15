Caesar 2024: High school students like I’ll Always See Your Faces with Adele Exarchopoulos: Slideshow

1/11 “I’ll Always See Your Faces”: Why Do High School Students Love the Movie?

3/11 During César’s presentation of “I Will Always See Your Faces” to high school students, the students explained to filmmaker Jean Herry the reasons for their choice. To listen ! Sulian Brahim, Miu-Miu, Leila Bekhti, Gilles Lellouche and Jean Hary attend the ‘I Will Always See Your Faces’ premiere held at UGC Normandie on March 14, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Jerome Domin/ABACAPRESS.COM

4/11 At the Grand Rex, accompanied by a film crew, students came to dedicate some speeches to him. Words that explain why I will always see your faces, like some books (Triste Tigre de Neige Sinno, Conqueror of Goncourt des Lycens) could upset him to this extent.

5/11 Why is this story, a mix of fiction and documentary (filmmaker Jean Héry has accumulated research and documentation!) able to fascinate high school students in France to such an extent? We hear Chloe, a student who has come to give a speech: “It’s a film set against a backdrop of sadness… but one that ultimately leads to hope.”

6/11 She continues: “And while still being very candid. Thank you Jean Hary for showing all the victims of the real world that, like your characters, it is possible to rebuild yourself.” Jeanne Herry at the Kering “Women in Motion” photocall during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. PHOTO BY SIMON COMI/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM

7/11 Faced with these words, we think very strongly of an important character who for two hours follows a trajectory parallel to that of others, until he finds his attacker in the place of a powerful exchange :Chloe (yes, her name is also Chloé), performed by Adele Exarchopoulos. The victim of incest who will confront his brother.

8/11 Furthermore, the actress said during the caesar: “This is a price for all those Chloés who try to repair the irreparable!” And the actress continued in front of high school students at the Grand Rex: “It’s very rare to get big roles and this is one of my big roles, it’s a gift.”

9/11 We suspect high school student Florian will think differently. During this awards ceremony, he testified: “You were able to give full space to appearance, voice and silence in your film, Jean Hary. Restorative justice is this division between these three components!” And the young man continues: “What has touched us all is this word that has become loose, this repressed word that suddenly comes to the fore…”

10/11 “…but it’s also listening without judgment. And what inspired all of us were also these reactions that some people give to others in the film, these subliminal gestures that bring them together, and Allowing a long journey toward forgiveness. Thank you, because it is beautiful to see hope blooming again!” EXCLUSIVE – Elodie Bouchez and Jean Hary attend the ‘I Will Always See Your Faces’ After Party held at Baum Baum on March 14, 2023 in Paris, France. PHOTO BY JEROME DOMIN/ABACAPRESS.COM

