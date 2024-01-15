“He is a little ungrateful to me; “He lies a lot”

2024-03-24



Barcelona right-back, Joao Cancelo, revealed to newspaper ‘A Bola’ that he did not leave Manchester City in a good way: “I think he was a bit ungrateful towards me.” Cancelo is a current Barcelona player but he hails from Manchester City and that is why he revealed how his relationship with Pep Guardiola, who was his coach, ended.

Real Madrid ‘celebrates’ and Guardiola regrets it: City player who was injured two weeks before playing in Champions League

“When he says something he has more power than me and I like to keep it to myself. “I like to know that I’m telling the truth, I feel satisfied with what I did.” It should be remembered that the Catalan coach had publicly stated that Cancelo was “not happy” with a game by his teammates Luis and Ake. “Lied! I’ve never been a bad partner and you can ask AK or Rico. I have no superiority or inferiority complex towards him, but this is the coach’s opinion…” he said.

He made his debut thanks to Messi! Former Barcelona footballer who played with Tata Martino’s Inter Miami. Who is he?

The Portuguese is disappointed with the Manchester team. The full-back confirmed that he “never failed in his commitment to the club” and added that “he gave everything.” “I remember a moment when I was attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal. He concluded, “These are things that cannot be forgotten, I left my wife and daughter alone at home in fear.” By On the other hand, he gave an explanation as to why he did not publicly celebrate the treble achieved by Manchester City because he was also the winner.

The Real Madrid footballer looks forward to the arrival of Mbappé: “When you see him every day you will realize his greatness a little more”

“I will not be a hypocrite. It’s not the trophies that matter to me, because they’re already at my house. The recovery of my daughter, my wife, my father, my brother and everything I wanted on a personal level…these are the greatest achievements. Trophies at sporting level are the result of hard work every day throughout the season. In that Champions League I made a few assists in the group stage, but I felt like I didn’t win!

Current events in Barcelona