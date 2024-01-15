Apple will change its plans with the creation of the Watch: this is what we know

After seven years of development, Apple canceled the project to create its own displays. (Reuters)

Apple has taken a step back from one of its projects: manufacturing its own screens for the Apple Watch. According to recent reports, after almost seven years of work on the project, the company has decided to give up and discontinue the effort.

The news, revealed by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, highlights the end of the project, known internally as T159, which It aims to reduce reliance on third-party manufacturers like LG Display and Samsung SDI. The company’s two main suppliers of screens for smart watches.

Since its early days, Apple has shown a tendency to exert control over every aspect of its products. This is reflected in its historical transition from chips designed by third parties to its own processors, Like the Apple silicon chips that power the company’s latest devices. However, this philosophy of complete control is not always successful.

Although the development of its own processors has been successful in improving the performance of its devices, the company has reportedly ceased production of its own screens and Will continue to work with third party companies.

Despite their efforts spanning seven years and opening a plant in Santa Clara, California, the manufacturing process turned out to be more complex than expected.

Apple aimed to implement MicroLED display technology in future generations of the Apple Watch, which was seen as a significant leap forward in the viewing experience. MicroLED displays offer advantages such as higher brightness and better resistance to degradation compared to OLED displays currently used in devices.

However, the manufacturing process of microLED displays turned out to be too complex and not suitable for mass production. Despite the efforts of the company and the employees dedicated to the project, Apple ultimately made the difficult decision to abandon it.

The news of abandoning the Screen project for the Apple Watch comes on the heels of another important decision from the company: Canceled its project to develop an electric car called Project Titan. These setbacks raise questions about the company’s long-term strategy and its ability to exercise greater control over the production of device components.

As far as the human impact of this decision is concerned, some employees on the Apple Watch display project are expected to be transferred to other divisions within the company, while others will be laid off and compensated.

