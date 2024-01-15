La Jornada – IMSS consists of 445 specialist doctors in Eastern Adomex

Ecatepec, Mexico, The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) of the Eastern Region of the State of Mexico reported that 445 medical specialists were included, who will be integrated into the medical infrastructure of the institution in 11 hospitals, three ambulatory care medical units, 43 family medicine units, and 12 medical units. units and a breast clinic.

With this increase, medical services have been strengthened to improve care for approximately 4.5 million IMSS beneficiaries located in 58 municipalities in the Eastern Region of Mexico.

The head of personal development services of the IMSS of the State of Mexico indicated that the new recruitment of personnel will increase the productivity of specialized medical services.

He informed that 167 doctors have been integrated in the family doctor category, 5 elements in blood services and 30 doctors in the emergency sector. Regarding medical specialists: Pathological Anatomy 2, Anesthesiology 38, Angiology 2, Cardiology 2, Pediatric Cardiology 2, General Surgery 14, Pediatric Surgery 1, Endocrinology 1, Endoscopy 2, Geriatrics 12, Gynecology and Obstetrics 18, Gynecology Oncology 2.

Similarly, 3 experts in physical medicine and rehabilitation, 4 in internal medicine, 3 in maternal fetal medicine, 1 in nuclear medicine, 2 in nephrology, 4 in neonatology, 1 in pediatric neurology were included.

It has 4 ophthalmologists, 1 specialist in medical oncology, 1 specialist in surgical oncology, 2 ENT specialists, 23 medical pediatricians, 3 psychiatrists (psychological therapy), 6 specialists in radiodiagnostic field, 3 specialists in community health, 3 specialists in health Were included. Functioning, 2 in blood services, 7 specialists in intensive care, 7 in traumatology and orthopedics, emergency physicians, 64 emergency physicians, 2 urologists and 1 gynecologist urologist.