Cake Bash Free PC Game Download Full Version (v7388)

Cake Bash is a popular independent casual action video game developed by High Tea Frog and published under the name Coatsink. The game was released on October 15, 2020 and was available in early access on the Steam platform starting December 19, 2018. Since the game was released on the market, the response has been quite good and the reviews are very positive.

Cake Bash game download for PC

Name cake party Initial release date Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia Developer tea frog Editor sink Mode multiplayer video game Genders Party game, Fighting game, Indie game, Action game, Party, Casual game Category PC Games >Fighting

What is the game about?

Compete in Cake Bash to be the tastiest cake. It’s a wild board game for four players where cute cakes come to life and fight for the last crumb. Compete in Cake Bash to be the tastiest cake! It’s a wild board game for four players where cute cakes come to life and fight for the last crumb.

Choose your favorite cake and engage in combat in various realistic locations with multiple objectives. Whether you want to wrap yourself in sweets or add fruit to a cake, there is something for everyone. Try a variety of mini-game delights like Fork Knife, where you must be the last custard standing, or master marshmallow roasting and frosting.

Also read – Brothers A Tale Of Two Sons Free Download PC Game Full Version

How to Play

Cake Bash’s gameplay is one of its unique features. Players will have a lot of fun playing a simplistic game with fun aspects. Over time, the developers have made the game quite fun, so players should update it before starting to play. Players can also turn on the auto-update option to enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

Game features

Cake Bash is one of the most competitive games out there right now. However, the main reason for the game’s success is all the features it offers. Here we have listed some of the best features of the game.

Players all over the world love to play this game because it offers multiple game modes. Players can play in single-player mode and online player versus player mode. Online player versus player mode requires a stable internet connection.

Here in this mode players can play this game with their friends and family on a single screen without the need for internet. Additionally, each player will be given a portion of their screen in this mode, making for a fun gaming experience.

You only need one driver to download, launch and play this game. A mouse or keyboard is not required for any in-game settings or settings in these games. Additionally, full controller support allows players to play without external driver software.

By selecting this option, players can invite their Steam friends to join the game and play together as if they were all sitting in front of the same computer. Only the host needs to own and install the game, and all other participants connect via the Steam Remote Play stream.

You may also like – CastleMiner Z Download Free Game Full Version for PC

If you are looking for a fun cooking-related game, Cake Bash is a good option. The game has a lot to offer and players can explore it when playing it. Additionally, the game has been designed for a global audience, so it is available to play in 10 different languages.

How to Download Cake Bash Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Cake Bash for PC

: Click on the button Download Cake Bash for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Cake Bash PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Cake Bash: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 10

Processor: Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 550 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 800 MB available space

Cake Bash – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 10

Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0GHz or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 650 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 800 MB available space

Frequent questions

Can we play this game in English with the interface, full audio and subtitles? Yes, we can play this game in English with interface, full audio and subtitles.

Is Steam Cloud option available for this game? Yes, the Steam Cloud option is available for this game.

When was the game released on Steam for early access? The game was released in early access on Steam on December 19, 2018.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.