Lona Realm of Colors Free PC Game Download Full Version (v0.1.23)

Lona Realm of Colors Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

Let us take you on a colorful journey – you will be fascinated by everything about this video game. It is one of the most well-known games developed and published by SpaceFox Studios. On July 9, 2021, the game was released. Without a doubt, the first site of this video game was impressive for many.

This time, you will not only read a story but you will live it. He lives Lona’s journey and discovers what has decided his destiny. You will be in the game and go through the ups and downs of Lona.

How to play Lona: Kingdom of Colors?

Have you ever wanted to play some relaxing visual game? If yes, then you have a journey to begin; It is none other than Lona’s journey. As a player, your only responsibility is to make decisions on behalf of the girl. Lona: Realm Of Colors is a point and click adventure game.

The story will be told step by step; Choose the right option to bring some changes in Lona’s life. You have to explore both sides of Lona: one is chaotic and the other dark. Bring balance to her life and explore her imaginative world.

Characteristics of Canvas: Kingdom of colors

Canvas: Realm has colors that are even more than you imagine. This video game will make you realize that sometimes you need to go with the flow. Experience Lona’s journey and how it turned out in the end. These features will allow you to understand more about the game.

Canvas: Realm Of Colors has finely hand painted each character. This game is a set of illustrations – the scenes look amazing and you can experience all the painted slides from any corner of the world. This magic cannot be found everywhere. A dramatic world is present in front of you.

It doesn’t matter if Lona is the only character, she has two different worlds based on everything; you make the decisions. It is necessary to balance the two worlds and obtain the best results.

Play this game: There is nothing better than enjoying a complete official movie without any influence. As a single player, you can focus on Lona’s journey. Find out what the paintings mean in this game.

Lona’s memory and painting.

There are over 15 unique clips from Lona’s memory. There are several paintings in this video game that have two sides in two different worlds of Lona: Realm Of Colors. One choice will affect the next in the other world: both are interconnected, so the paintings and scenes of memories are two-sided.

Lona: Realm Of Colors is a unique game; everything is abstract. At the end of the game, all the answers can be found. It had a wonderful story: an imaginative world, filled with many aspects. Players better be prepared to wonder.

Realm of Colors Canvas – Minimum System Requirement

OS: 10

Processor: Intel core i3

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Realm of Colors Canvas – Recommended System Requirement

OS: 10

Processor: Intel core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5+

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 2 GB available space

Frequent questions

What language is the game translated into? Lona: Realm Of Colors is translated into the English language.

Is there any audio effect? The game has minimal audio effects but no dialogue.

How much space is required to download this game? Canvas: Realm Of Colors requires 2 GB of living space.

