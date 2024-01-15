Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Download Full Game PC For Free (v100.0.0.0 & ALL DLC)

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 is a first-person shooter game that was released in 2015. The developer of this game is Treyarch and its publisher is Activision. It is the twelfth inclusion in the entire Call of Duty game series and a continuation of the 2012 released video game known as Call of Duty Black Ops 2. It was released for PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox on November 6, 2015. It was released a version that had limited features created with Mercenary Technology and Beenox and only supported multiplayer modes for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and was the final title released on these platforms.

What is the game about?

Black Ops 3 takes place in 2065, exactly 40 years after the events of Black Ops 2, in a world filled with upheaval due to climate changes and new developments. Like its predecessors, the story follows a team of black ops soldiers. The game campaign is designed to support cooperative play consisting of 4 players. This allows you to create a large, open game design with low hallway shooting. As the player’s character is cybernetically enhanced. Players gain access to unique in-game activities. The game features a standalone campaign mode that features only zombies and a nightmare mode that can replace all enemies with zombies.

How to Play

It was released on April 26, 2015, and is the first video game in the Call of Duty series to be released after Activision split from Microsoft Studios and partnered with Sony Computer Entertainment, which provided security for previous exclusivity. of the game’s downloadable content. Upon release, the game received many positive reviews from critics, earning praise for the gameplay, amount of content, and Zombies mode. But it was criticized for the story due to its story and the absence of the character in the story mode, and the lack of innovation.

The console version, which was the seventh generation in particular, stood out due to the lack of a particular campaign and several features and is the only one online. It was a huge commercial success and became one of the best-selling retail games on the IS in 2015, and one of the most popular titles released for the eighth generation of the PC gaming console. Another follow-up, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, was released in October 2018.

Main features of the game.

The Call of the Duty video game is a very popular game series that is played all over the world. So if you have played the older games in this series, you should know some common features. Some additional features in this game are as follows:

The campaign mode in Black Ops 3 is designed in such a way that it supports 4-player cooperative play, allowing for a larger platform for shooting. Additionally, the player can customize the players’ clothing and appearance. The campaign also features a progressive system of its own and features unlock tokens that can be used to acquire various weapons and equipment as you progress through the campaign.

Multiplayer features a new motion-based movement system that uses different thruster packs that allow players to perform constant boosts in the air and slide down walls while players can complete control of the weapon. Additionally, a new character system was implemented in the game. There is a new feature called Gunsmith that provides aesthetic variations on weapon accessories, allowing for different combinations of weapon customization. The Paintshop feature allows players to make custom prints on particular parts of the fun.

Zombies in Call of Duty Black Ops 3 are found in different types of locations at different times in the game. Zombies showcases a new progression system which is XP, allowing players to unlock items in the same way in campaign and multiplayer modes.

The graphics offered by the game are excellent and you can play it on different platforms. The graphics are high quality and make you feel like you are playing in a realistic world.

You must have played old games from the Call of Duty series. Even if you haven’t played the previous games, you must play this game. This game offers many interesting features and you can play it on any platform you want.

How to Download Call of Duty Black Ops 3 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download Call of Duty Black Ops 3 for PC

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Call of Duty Black Ops 3 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 – Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit/Windows 8 64-bit/Windows 8.1 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom™ II X4 810 @ 2.60 GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 470 @ 1 GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 6970 @ 1 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Hard drive: 60 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz/AMD FX-8120

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270X Sapphire Dual-X 4GB OC Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Palit JetStream 4GB Edition

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Can you play this game on Windows? You can play this on Microsoft Windows along with many other gaming consoles.

Is it a paid game? You can play this game for free without paying any additional charges.

Are there any other upcoming titles in this series? At the moment, there is no information about the next titles in this series. However, it can be expected.

