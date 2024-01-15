Need For Speed No Limit Download Full Game PC For Free

Need For Speed ​​​​No Limit Download is a video game in the racing genre. It can be played for free on both Android and IOS. It is an installation of the Need for Speed ​​video game series. The developer of this game is Firemonkeys Studios and the publisher is Electronic Arts.

Need For Speed ​​No Limit Game Download for PC

Name Need for unlimited speed Initial release date September 30, 2015 Series Need for speed Editor electronic arts Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Platforms Developers Fire monkey studies Category PC Games > Racing

It is the twenty-first addition to the game franchise and the second edition of the game title to be played for free. The first authentic title of this game to be released for mobile phones unlike the previous mobile games in the game series which have been adaptations and add-ons of different Need for speed games. It was released on September 30, 2015.

What is the game about?

It was all a matter of time. Need for Speed: No Limits is the first original game in the entire Need For Speed ​​​​game series from scratch for IOS and Android devices. The publisher of this game is ES Sports and the developer is Firemonkeys. The Australian-born developers were responsible for the famous Real Racing game series, but the games don’t have much in common.

Need for speed is more of an arcade game different from the simulation game where real racing is involved. But, like the latter, Need for Speed ​​​​will continue to offer many events, cars and much more along the way. This is something the Firemonkeys have done well with Real Racing. You can download this game for free, but if you want the freemium version, you may have to select some of the in-app purchases that are optional in the game, but make it easier for you to advance through the game very quickly.

Need for Speed ​​can never make the excitement short and is highly appreciated by all racing enthusiasts. There are 900 different race events, players can attempt to climb 100 levels as they progress through different stages, 38 race tracks in various cities and 30 fully licensed cars. There is a lot of emphasis on upgrading cars to achieve greater power and performance. You can also find plenty of accessories that you can splurge on as you continue playing.

How to Play

Need for Speed: No Limits focuses on street racing, vehicle customization, and police prevention. The player can compete in campaign races found in the game’s story mode. Car series racing is the mode where only some cars can participate to win the game rewards and rival racing mode which is ghost based multiplayer racing. Additionally, the player must participate in specific time-limited events where they can borrow a specific car to use in an event. If the player can finish the event before time runs out, they will be able to keep the loaned car as a competition prize.

Most cars in the game can be customized with body kits, wheels, wide body kits, wraps and paint jobs, in addition to performance upgrades. Distinctive cars that are acquired from time to time can lead to special events and Ferrari cars that are never visually personalized.

Main features of the game.

Those who have already played games in this series should be well aware of the most common features of this game. But there are some specific features of this game, so let’s look at the main features of the game:

You can find various types of events in this game. These events include Rush Hour, Time Trial, Delivery, Team Battle, Hunter, Nitro, Airborne, and Blockade. Each event is presented next to a roadmap at each stage. If you complete any event, you can unlock the next event included in the roadmap which will gradually lead to a race of rivals against a particular character and crew member. Each event has an accommodating rating, which can be average, difficult or easy.

Game challenges are additional events that appear on the side of a roadmap. If you win these events, you will be able to obtain illegal bonus materials from one or three bonus cards. If you want to participate in an event, you may need to use one, two or three fuel points.

You can earn in-game cash by completing any event with the money based on the driving skill players demonstrate in an event. You can use the cash to make different pieces, as well as for black market boxes. It appears as a dollar symbol inside a circle.

These can be obtained as different rewards for special events, whether loading Dock Crates, Chop Shop, and Black Market purchases. If you can gather a specific number of plans, your car will be allowed to be built right off the showroom floor. They can also be used to improve the performance level of a vehicle. They appear as a blue square on a plane.

This is a game that everyone should try, including those who have never played any game in this series before. It is easy to play a game that does not require such knowledge or technical skills. You can play it for free, but the freemium version may require certain in-app purchases. You can play this game on many different game consoles. If you are a racing lover, this game will undoubtedly be the best choice for you.

How to Download Need For Speed ​​No Limit PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the button Download Need For Speed ​​No Limit for PC

Step 3: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Need For Speed ​​No Limit PC for free

Need For Speed ​​​​No Limit: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-4130 or equivalent with 4 hardware threads

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti, 2GB AMD Radeon HD 7850, or equivalent DX11-compatible GPU with 2GB memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Need For Speed ​​No Limit – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 or equivalent with 4 hardware threads

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB, or equivalent DX11-compatible GPU with 4GB memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

Can you play it on Xbox? This game is compatible with different game consoles including Xbox. So, you can also play it on Xbox.

What’s so special about the freemium version of this game? In the freemium version of this game, you can find some additional features and rewards that are not available in the basic version. There are many in-app purchases included in the freemium version that may cost you money.

Does the game run smoothly? This game runs smoothly with no lags or interruptions. You just need to make sure you download it from a secure website.

