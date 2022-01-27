Doraemon Story Of Seasons PC Free Download Full Version (v2022.01.27)

Doraemon’s Story of Seasons is a simulation video game in the role-playing game genre. It was released for Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch, which is considered a crossover of the entire Story of Seasons video game series, as well as the Doraemon franchise. The game was created by Brownies and the Marvelous and the publisher was Bandai Namco Entertainment. The release of this title marked the initial release of a Doraemon game title for a Western-based audience.

Download Doraemon Story Of Seasons for PC

The game was released on June 13, 2019 in Japan and worldwide on October 11, 2019. For PS4, the game was released on July 30, 2020 in Japan and globally on September 4, 2020.

What is the game about?

After the mysterious planting of a seed by Nobita, Doraemon along with his friends are transported to a different world, in a place known as Shizen Town. In the process, Doraemon lost all of his secret devices that can help him in return. Towards the end, they may decide to stay in Shizen Town trying to find a way to return to their main world. Lunch, who is a resident of Shizen City, lends Nobita one of his farms in the city where he can stay.

There is a demo of this game that can be easily downloaded and allows users to play until a specific date when a pop-up window will be presented showing Thank you for playing. Only the initial part of the game is full of commitments and the rest of the game can be played until that particular date.

How to Play

The game is a combination of the different farming simulation elements related to the Story of Seasons series and the popular characters as well as the private devices of the Doraemon game series. The player must continue playing as Nobita and engage in different farming activities such as plowing the field to grow crops, tending sheep and cattle, and much more. The game also includes a fishing system, a house decorating system, a bug catching and collecting system, festivals and holidays, just like the plot of the Story of Seasons game series.

Characters that were included in Doraemon, such as Shizuka and Gian, can be introduced as support characters and can also help Nobita continue the adventures. By progressing through the story, Nobita can unlock devices that can grant unique abilities, such as weather cards that can change the next day’s weather and any doors that allow Nobita to travel faster between different areas.

Main features of the game.

There are many people who are excited to watch Doraemon shows and play Doraemon games. This Doraemon game series has a lot to offer. So, let’s look at some of its features below:

Graphics are a very important factor in determining the quality of a video game because good graphics are mandatory in every video game. The graphics that you get in this game are really high quality and you can really enjoy the game largely thanks to such attractive graphics.

The different sounds offered in the game are also of great quality. The sounds do not interrupt or cause any kind of interruption in the game that may further disturb your gaming mood. All the sounds offered in this game are of high quality and you will love them.

You can find different types of characters in the game. These characters are not just limited to those you can find in television shows or other games. You can find a whole range of completely new characters with different super abilities that can help you during the game.

Different agricultural activities.

You will also find a lot of farm-based activities in this game. This will not allow you to get bored in the game and you will be able to continue participating in different activities and play harder. There are many farm-based activities that you can do in the game to advance to new levels and unlock surprises.

You should try to play Doraemon Story of Seasons game if you haven’t played it yet. It is an amazing game that literally shakes up your gaming experience and you will surely love playing it. You can play it on any game console you want, without limitations.

How to Download Doraemon Story Of Seasons PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Doraemon Story Of Seasons for PC

: Click on the button Download Doraemon Story Of Seasons for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Doraemon Story Of Seasons for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Doraemon Story Of Seasons – Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400 or AMD Phenom II X2 550

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 9800 GTX+ or Radeon HD 3870

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 750 MB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

Doraemon Story Of Seasons – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Frequent questions

Can you play it on Android devices? You can also play this game on Android devices as well as devices running on any other operating system.

Is it paid to play? No, as long as you don’t make any in-app purchases in the game, it will be completely free of charge.

Is the game file too large? The file of this game is not too big. You just need to download it from a trusted browser and website to complete the installation.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.