Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout Download PC Game Full Version (v296.5968.49.0.0.0.69365)

Call of Duty Back Ops: Blackout was traditionally a single-player mode with a campaign. The mission in this game is carried out in a chronological order starting in Black ops 2, 3 and the mission continues in Black ops 4. This game is a multiplayer shooting game whose sub-series is Black ops which is the 15th installment. of the game series in general.

Name Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout Initial release date August 3, 2018 Editor Activision Composer wall jack Designer David Vonderhaar Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox Category PC Games > Shooting

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout is a multiplayer game released in the year 2018. Treyarch developed this game and Activision published it. The game was released on Microsoft Windows platform, Xbox One and Playstation 4 worldwide. The game features many amazing features and missions that make the game very attractive.

This particular game series is the first of its kind to feature a multiplayer mode with health regeneration and an automatic ballistic system along with predictive recoil. Three zombie maps were added to the game during its release in its special edition. The location of this game includes Ancient Rome, the RMS Titanic, and Alcatraz Penitentiary.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout game acquired a new mode called real battle, what is known as ‘blackout’, one of its unique characteristics. The game’s only mission focuses on the plot of the characters known as the “specialists.”

How to play

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout game has interesting gameplay that can be classified into three. Are you excited to know more about the game? Just scroll to know more about the game.

Zombies

Multiplayer

Blackout

Zombie Returns game features a wide range of customization and cooperative player mode. With the help of ‘custom mutations’, the game mechanics can be changed according to the player’s desire. There are over 100 variations that the player can use in this game, including health, speed, zombie damage, and much more. In this type of game, there is something called “Callings”, which are limited-time events that promise the player to engage in a long-term commitment to the game’s missions.

Multiplayer Gameplay is something that can be found in almost all first-person shooter games. The unique quality of the multiplayer game is that it features special skills and abilities for the soldier characters of this game and the specialists also return. Multiplayer has been installed with a variety of options that involve teamwork gameplay and is more tactical. In fact, this inclusion makes the game more interesting. The game also includes skill-based tutorials and unlocks stories from the specialists.

The Blackout game is also known as the Battle Royale game that serves as a campaign mode for an alternate. The Blackout game includes in itself the largest map that the Call of Duty game series features. The competition in this mission is for players to compete against each other through locations that appeared in previous versions of the Blackout game series. Blackout offers up to a hundred players to choose from in duo, solo or quads with the help of the map. The player, with the help of a map, can use the helicopter which helps the players to loot and survive until the end of the game.

Game Features

The game has interesting features that make the player play again and again, especially for those who love shooting games. These are some of the features of this game.

The game ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout’ features ten characters known as specialists. Of these ten characters, six of them are adopted from Blackout 3, including Nomad, Seraph, Battery, Ruin, Firebreak, and Prophet. The new additions to this version of games are Ajax, Crash, Recon and Torque. Specialists in this game have additional unique equipment types.

Players can customize their arsenals according to their needs, which is an interesting feature of this game. Typically, shooting games provide the player with a wide range of weapons, but this game takes a unique position that is a step ahead of other shooting games by allowing the player to customize their weapons. Isn’t it fantastic?

The game offers players maps that provide them with different tasks in completing missions. The maps show various locations, such as ancient Rome, which the player knows as “The Journey of Despair.” The second map is ‘Blood of the Dead’ which takes place on Alcatraz. Maps add value to this game.

This feature of the game allows the user to purchase products from the store that players use in the game to complete missions. Players can also implement the use of loot boxes which can be incorporated into the microtransaction system of this game.

Global sales of the game ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout’ exceeded 500 million US dollars. The game was well received by players and is a must-try, especially for those who love first-person shooter games. The game also received several awards such as best first-person action game of the year 2018.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout – Minimum system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 processor

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB or Radeon HD 7950 2 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 12GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

Is it possible to use weapons purchased on the black market to beat the blackout in Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout? Yes. It is possible to win with weapons purchased on the black market to win the game.

What does the player receive from the Blackout Ops Pass? Players get immediate access to two exciting multiplayer maps in the game’s Operation Dark Divide.

Which weapon from ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout’ is the most chosen by players? The KN-57 assault rifle is the most chosen weapon by players in the game ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout’.

