Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix PC Game Download Full Version

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​a 2007 action-adventure video game developed by Electronic Arts UK, Rebellion Developments and Electronic Arts Mobile and published under the name Electronic Arts and Electronic Arts Mobile. The game Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix has been composed by James Hannigan and is part of the Harry Potter series. The complete game has been developed under the RenderWare engine and is available for mobile devices, Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Game Boy Advance and Mac OS X.

Name Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Initial release date June 15, 2007
Platforms PlayStation 2, Wii, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Classic Mac OS
Developer Electronic Arts, EA Bright Light, EA Mobile, Rebellion Developments, Visual Impact
Editor electronic arts
Composer James Hannigan
Series Harry Potter video games

What is the game about?

The Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game is pretty simple: players will explore Hogwarts and follow the story of the book and movie. Electronic Arts is known for encouraging players to participate in the development of the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game and working together with the fan council. The game Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix returns to the sandbox style and all the players have loved it. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​open to exploration and players can consider it as an open world game within Hogwarts.

How to play

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​a game that has been on the market since 2007 and players have loved the way it plays. The gameplay of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​one of the most talked about topics on the market today. Most of the people who love to play Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix have loved the gameplay because it has been designed with the best technology available at that time and playing this makes the players feel nostalgic. Over the years, the development team has also made sure to keep the game updated at all times and improve the gameplay when necessary, keeping the original essence of the game intact.

Features of the games.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​a game that has been available on the market for quite some time and its popularity has been growing over the years. The main reason for the increasing popularity of the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game is because of all the great features it offers. Here we have listed the best features that make the game a must-play.

Good graphics

The Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game has been around for quite some time, but the developers have made sure to change the graphics and keep it on par with the latest games available on the market. The graphics surely make the game fun.

Open world game

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​a game set in the open world of Hogwarts where players can explore all the places they want and roam freely.

Interactive environment

The game environment has also become interactive, so players can interact as much as they want and have a lot of fun while playing Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Regular updates

The development team has regularly updated the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game, making the game free of any bugs or bugs.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is ​​a game that has been a favorite of Harry Potter fans and its nostalgic gameplay is sure to attract many players.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or comparable

CPU SPEED: 1.6 GHz

RAM: 256MB

Operating system: Windows XP (32-bit version)/Vista/7

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB video card (128 MB for Vista) with Hardware T&L (NVIDIA GeForce2+ / ATI Radeon 7000+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB video card (128 MB for Vista)

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB (EA Link version requires 9 GB to download and install)

DVD-ROM: 8X speed DVD-ROM. This game contains technology intended to prevent copies that may conflict with some DVD-ROMs, DVD-RWs, and virtual drives.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows XP (32-bit version)/Vista/7

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB video card with Hardware T&L (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon 9700

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB (EA Link version requires 9 GB to download and install)

DVD-ROM: 8X speed DVD-ROM. This game contains technology intended to prevent copies that may conflict with some DVD-ROMs, DVD-RWs, and virtual drives.

Frequent questions

What year was the game Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix released? The game Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was released in 2007.

Can we play the game Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on Microsoft Windows? Yes, we can play Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game on Microsoft Windows.

Can we play Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in single player mode? Yes, we can play Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in single player mode.

