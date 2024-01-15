World of Tanks PC Game Download Free Full Version

Action-oriented games that are based on war are quite popular. These games can provide an adrenaline rush and allow the player to make strategic decisions on their own. One of those World of Tanks games for PC, an online multiplayer game developed by the Belarusian company Wargaming.

World of Tanks game download for PC

This game is based on combat vehicles from the mid-20th century. It is one of the games developed as a freemium game, which makes it free, although to get premium features, participants have to pay the fee. The main focus is based on player versus player gameplay.

This game was available on different gaming consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One but with another name tag, although all the gameplay remains the same. It also has mobile versions such as World of Tanks Blitz.

What is this game about?

This game is all about war oriented games. The concept of this game is to provide a medieval war experience to players that includes World War II scenarios.

This game was announced by Wargaming on April 24, 2009 and boasts the largest budget ever created for a CIS-based game.

This game is about combat on the battlefield with the help of powerful tanks. It also gives the player the leadership quality of the team as he must act as the tank commander and prepare a strategy that can help him win the war.

The game version is free for Xbox Gold subscribers. While playing, the player gains experience which is essential for tanks and accessories. If you equip yourself with silver, you will be able to purchase the tanks and equipment. Players can also use gold, which acts as the in-game currency and allows the user to purchase premium WOT accounts that help them earn credits and more experience.

How to play

World of Tanks is a team-based online multiplayer action game centered around armored warfare. Players act as soldiers and can launch into epic tank battles based on the World War II environment. The player is equipped with various armored vehicles from different countries such as the United States, Germany and Russia. These vehicles are designed in a historical manner that provides a realistic feel.

The game begins with the player as the main protagonist and controls the single armored tank of his choice. The player is placed on a random battle map. The player can control the movement of the vehicle, shoot and communicate with all teammates. It also offers the option of voice chat, which is quite simple.

The game also provides a flexible system of realistic vehicle upgrades and accessories that help the player try out new weapons and vehicles in the game. You can use any weapon for combat in this game. Weapons, like different weapons, have their advantages and can be very useful if used with the right combination of tanks.

In this game, the player plays as the tank commander, which ultimately means relying on teamwork. The player has to make strategic decisions while keeping the team close. Victory will only be possible if all team members are doing well. Each of them has their roles on the battlefield.

Characteristics

Here are some of the best features of this game that make it quite useful and popular among avid gamers who find war gaming an attractive option:

Attractive content

With updated versions, this game consists of numerous new battlefields and a large number of tanks. Apart from these, there are also various other contents available that bring the focus of this game. Being set in a historical war era, it provides reflective graphics that keep the player in their gaming chair for a long time. In addition to these, numerous contents are attractive.

There are different modes available in these online multiplayer games, among which 15v15 matches are very popular. Front lines clash and artillery duels are additional modes that have great appeal. These modes are a great way to play and help the player to play in a unique way.

Tank upgrades are a nice feature that is the heart of the game. It provides a unique experience that increases efficiency in all aspects. The availability of different tanks depends on region, countries, sizes and other aspects. You can choose from different vehicle sets such as light, medium and heavy tank types. These tanks are equipped with upgrades to be lethal.

The environment graphics provided are the best approach of the developers as they increase player engagement. The impressively wide range of battlefields keeps the player at their best. These matches are based in mountainous and rural terrain and even urban industrial environments. The maps provide a clean set of visuals as they are designed with hills, choke points, cover, structures, and numerous elements that greatly impact the flow of battle.

The availability of different types of battles in the game makes it quite interesting. The player can participate in six types of battles: team training battles, tank company battles, random battles, fortress battles, team battles, and awesome battles. There were two more battle options, but they were removed for improvement as they failed to gain much exposure. In random battles, players can participate in groups of two or three players as a squad of the same team. They have to complete the missions to earn rewards.

WOT is a game that provides a smooth experience to those players who find war-oriented games appealing. It is equipped with a large amount of content that engages the player for the maximum time. One of the best things is the combat which contains the crux of the gameplay. On top of that, the recent graphical additions and updates add uniqueness to the entire experience in the best way possible. Players find it very interesting to make progress while unlocking slow vehicle varieties. With this game, one can achieve the ultimate thrill of strategic battles. With each battle won, players are rewarded with different additional upgrades. If you are also an action game enthusiast, this is the most suitable option for you.

How to Download World of Tanks PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download World of Tanks for PC

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy World of Tanks for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

World of Tanks: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2 or more physical cores supporting SSE2 technology.

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600, ATI Radeon HD 4550

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 36 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

world of tanks – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5 (desktop)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 36 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Does this game contain maps? Yes, WOT is equipped with a map that helps you in war effectively.

What is the best thing about this game? This game provides a realistic sense of strategic warfare, which is excellent.

