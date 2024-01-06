Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria and Kate Moss Embrace Peach Fuzz

As tradition dictates, the Pantone color of the year was revealed recently. 2024 will be under the wave of “peach fluff” (Peach fuzz, The experts wanted to bring a little softness and warmth to the world through the selection of this color, a “soft and velvety peach tone whose all-embracing feeling enriches the mind, body and soul”. What emerges is a message of kindness and sharing, a response to help ease what we are going through.

Several dresses heralded the trend at the Met Gala in April 2023, then a promotional tour for the Cannes Film Festival, barbie (Adding to the pastel pink hues) and some of the dresses seen on the red carpet.

From its lighter shade to a more saturated version, “Peach Down” will fit perfectly into your summer wardrobe, perhaps as an accent touch or a print composition. Let this color add to your look as you pair it with beige, camel or nude-pink.

camila billo

In the spirit of the soft color of the year, Camila Cabello wore a slip dress from the John Galliano collection as she designed her eponymous label.



photo vane



hunter schaffer

Hunter Schafer develops a pioneering and risky style. at the berlin premiere of hunger games : snake song and the singing bird, the actress signed another memorable look. This mosaic-style creation from the Schiaparelli workshops is a multicolored masterpiece with a predominance of orange. Peach will probably make its place in the field of prints in the coming year.



photo wireimage



girl gadot

wearing this silhouette sportmaxGal Gadot shows that peach shades go well with caramel, adding a sophisticated touch to the look.



Photo Getty Images, AFP



Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria’s style is synonymous with glamour, so when the actress went with the flow she opted for a Stella McCartney dress cut in a deep shade of peach.



Photo Getty Images, AFP



Lila Moss and Kate Moss

Mother-daughter duo Kate Moss and Lila Moss perfectly symbolize the Pantone Institute’s vision for 2024. Both of their outfits at the Met Gala were from the Fendi collection, the shade of which was ubiquitous last year.



photo AFP



kate bosworth

Kate Bosworth looked stunning during the evening out Vanity Fair Wore a strapless sweetheart dress by Monique Lhuillier featuring black velvet and peach taffeta.



photo AFP



greta gerwig

In the middle of the promotional tour of his film barbie, Greta Gerwig ignored pink in London and preferred pastel tones with cantaloupe highlights. The sequined caped creation is an Erdem confectionery.



Photo by Phil Lewis/Wayne



allison Williams

At the Met Gala tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Allison Williams referenced the designer’s beginnings at Patou. The house’s director Guillaume Henry designed a dress for her decorated with half buckles ending in a train.



photo AFP



lakeith stanfield

The integration of the Pantone color of the year can be seen in context as LaKeith Stanfield chose to wear his Amiri suit with an orange scarf.



photo AFP



madisyn ryan

The Armani Privé pearl dress with chinoiserie detail is stunning. Madisyn Ryan brings out the orange nuances with her bright clutch.



photo wireimage



Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio, invited to the Stella McCartney fashion show, chose a tricolor dress showing that peach-orange goes well with tomato red and gum pink. Plus, it leads us to beautiful weather!