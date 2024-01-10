“What Lionel Messi did is not right, we need players who respect the shirt and the club”

2024-01-10

Nasser Al Khelaifi In my interview with RMC Sports he didn’t just talk kilian mbappe, He ceo PSG also discussed other topics besides the most important one, which is renewal “Tortoise”,

“I want Kylian to stay, that’s clear. He is the best player in the world and this is the best thing for him. psg, This is the center of the project. We have given him everything in the game. “They made a deal with me,” he said of the team’s star. He also spoke with optimism about the club’s new phase without “the need for stars” following the departure of players this summer. Leo Messi And neymar, “We don’t need stars. today is a star Paris Saint Germain (…) nWe need players who respect the shirt, who respect the club and who give everything for the Shield for shirt Paris Saint Germain,

Regarding Argentina, al khalefi When asked about complaints about his treatment of Messi in Paris, he said he had “great respect” for him, but warned that it would be difficult for anyone to feel bad about PSG after he left. It is “not right” to speak. ,messi “He’s the best player in history,” he began. “It was a challenge for him to bring about change FC Barcelona And suddenly come here. I have a lot of respect for him. However, I do not accept that they speak bad about Paris Saint-Germain. “I want players to talk while they’re at the club, not after.” This is probably due to some words from Messi when the Argentine was already at Inter Miami CF.

“He’s not a bad guy but I don’t like him. It’s not just for him, it’s for everyone. We talk when we are there, not when we are gone. “It’s not our style,” he insisted. RMC.

-No tribute to the World Cup-