Can Acuna improve even more in 2024? Here, we explain that yes

Consider this: If Acuña had shown average range in 2023, his WAR would have gone from 8.3 to about 8.9. If he had been even slightly above average, he would have been closer to 9.3 WAR. Asking him to be above average may be too much, but expecting him to be just average isn’t fair. Simply eliminating lost balls in the sun or reading hits a little better – we say these as if they were easy things, which they clearly are not – will go a long way toward having an even more valuable season.