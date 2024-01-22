Can you live on Mars? These are the possibilities according to Artificial Intelligence

According to AI, life is possible on Mars, but a lot of technological development will be required to achieve it. (copilot)

Although Venus is the closest planet to Earth, humanity has always been more interested in knowing the structure of Mars and finding traces of life on that planet, even with the goal of inhabiting it. Artificial intelligence gives clues as to how likely it is to be achieved and what is needed in the future to make it a reality.

We asked ChatGPT and Copilot when this hypothetical scenario in which humans would go to live on Mars might happen. And what life would be like on this planet, taking into account the large number of special discoveries made and current information.

Venus is the closest planet to Earth, but its composition and temperature make it very difficult to be considered habitable. On the other hand, Traces of the presence of water in the past have been found on Mars, the existence of microbial life and resources for the production and manufacture of materials necessary for humans.

All this creates a scenario in which it is possible that with more research we could design systems and consider living there. However, according to ChatGPT this is not yet possible due to various factors:

1. “Mars lacks a dense atmosphere and significant magnetic field, exposing its surface to higher levels of solar and cosmic radiation than Earth.”

2. “The atmosphere of Mars is much thinner than Earth’s and lacks oxygen in sufficient quantities to support human life. Furthermore, the atmospheric pressure on the surface of Mars is only a fraction of the atmospheric pressure on Earth.”

3. “Mars experiences extremely cold temperatures, with significant fluctuations between day and night. “Dust storms are also occurring which may affect visibility and operations on the surface.”

For his part, the co-pilot points to other challenges of the plan. For example, he mentioned Mars has “about one-third the gravity of Earth, which affects the development of humans’ muscles and bones”.Also that drainage is very limited and communication with the Earth is very slow today, which would make many processes difficult.

It is clear that it is impossible to think about living on Mars today. There is not enough information to be sure about establishing a colony there, even more so considering that no astronauts have yet visited the planet.

However, this does not mean that it is not possible to know from the data currently available what is needed to reach that goal.

ChatGPT mentions 10 fundamental aspects that humanity must develop in order to live on Mars in the future:

1. Systems providing breathable air, water and food will be needed.

2. Habitable structures on Mars must be able to protect colonists from cosmic and solar radiation as well as extreme weather conditions.

3. The intensity of sunlight on Mars is less than that of Earth due to its greater distance from the Sun and the presence of atmospheric dust. Therefore, efficient power generation systems will be needed, such as better solar panels or nuclear power technologies.

4. Humans will need efficient means of transportation to move around on the surface of Mars.

5. It is necessary to develop methods of growing food on Mars.

6. Efficient systems will be required to manage the waste generated by the Martian colony.

7. Given radiation and other environmental risks, health care for the colonists would require advanced medical technologies.

8. It is necessary to establish effective communication system for coordination and information exchange between Mars and Earth.

9. Life in the Martian atmosphere can be psychologically challenging. It would be necessary to pay attention to aspects related to the mental and social welfare of the colonists.

10. Operations on Mars must be sustainable in the long term. This involves creating systems that minimize dependence on Earth and maximize the colony’s ability to sustain itself.