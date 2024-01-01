Four arrested for illegally practicing ophthalmology in Alto Comedero

Members of the Fraud and Scam Division under the Investigation Directorate, after extensive investigative work, last Saturday detained four people of legal age who were illegally practicing ophthalmology in a sector of the Alto Comedero neighborhood, Apart from this, they also confiscated eye related items. Lots of cash and a car.

After a complaint was made to the above entity a few days ago, summary proceedings were initiated for the crime of “illegal practice of the medical profession in co-authorship”, where the complainant stated that a Ophthalmology service was advertised. of March (higher feeder), who will not be authorized by the relevant authorities to use such service.

In this sense, the detectives of the unit began investigative work related to the case, where they managed to effectively verify the illegality of said office, identifying the accused when they served the public in the field.

In this context and with sufficient evidence, several boxes containing spectacle frames, an ophthalmology machine, a list of treated patients, amounting to approximately 280,000 thousand pesos, a Renault Logan brand vehicle were seized, a native male was arrested. to be done. From the province. BS As, and three persons of Venezuelan nationality, who remained subject to justice.