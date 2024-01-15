Canada clinched the Copa America final by defeating Trinidad and Tobago at Toyota Stadium.

2024-03-23



C Anada defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2–0 at Toyota Stadium in Texas and qualified for the 2024 Copa America.

canadian national teamWho incredibly lost a direct ticket against the Copa America Jamaicais facing Trinidad and Tobago This Saturday, at 2:00 PM IST, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for one of the last two qualifying tickets copa america 2024 Which will be played in the United States.

The winner of the match will take over the missing spot in Group A along with the Argentina national team, Peru and Chile. In the second duel, which is the main one, will play Honduras and Costa Rica, who will play their game at 5:15 pm.

It should be noted that in this single game series, if the tie remains at the end of 90 minutes, there will be extra time and if the tie continues, the qualifier will be awarded penalty kicks.

Canada is entering this game after the departure of its coach English. John Herdman, who now manages MLS’s Toronto FC; Now he directs the maple leaf people Mauro Bailo.

For their part, the Soca Warriors reached this stage after failing to defeat the United States in the quarterfinals. their’s angus ewe They are in a rebuilding phase with their team after being hit by a generational change following the 2006 and 2010 playoffs.