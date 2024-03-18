Written by Denis Villeneuve This Dune 2 actor was inspired by two big Hollywood stars: His character is hair-raising

Acclaimed for his performance in the second part of Dune, Austin Butler revealed his inspirations for his role. These are two great villains of cinema!

Actors of this time, Elvis’ former artist, Austin Butler Discussion is going on. Be it on the small screen, it was highly appreciated lord of the windor on the bigger one Dune: Part 2, Actor is at the forefront. His performance in the new episode of Dune caused a sensation among both critics and the public, who are full of praise,

Butler takes inspiration from the best

In an interview with NME he Austin Butler opens up about his influences for the role of Feyd-Rautha HarkonenNephew and heir of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård) Dune: Part 2, When asked about the actors who directly inspired his character, two names stood out: Gary Oldman and Heath Ledger.

I have always been inspired by Gary Oldman in many of his roles, especially in Leon, True Romance or The Fifth Element. And you know, we talked a lot about Heath Ledger and his passion for the game. And like I said, it’s not specific things, but it’s a more general motivation – Austin Butler (NME)

Presented in a black and white scene in quite an epic sequence, His character was highly appreciated, According to the actor’s own admission, the kissing scene with his uncle Some signs of improvement includeWhich give all the flavor of his game, and highlight his influences.

Austin Butler looks beyond giddy prime

Austin Butler was also honored Golden Globe, BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) and Oscar nominations for his portrayal of Elvis Presley., in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. Thus, in the same interview, he and co-star Timothée Chalamet dune 2 And the future interpreter of Bob Dylan expressed his desire Create a cinematic universe shared between their two interpretations,

Austin Butler will be acting soon city ​​on fireDon Winslow in detective films and horror films edington By Ari Aster, With Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes and Pedro Pascal, This can also be seen on the poster of bike riderWith Tom Hardy, releasing on June 19.

