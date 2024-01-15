Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 Download Full Version For Free (v1.0.7.1 & ALL DLC’s)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 Download is a popular racing simulation game developed by Red Dot Games and published under the name PlayWay SA. Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game is part of the PlayWay SA and Car Mechanic Simulator franchise. The game was first released on April 24, 2015 and since then all the reviews about the game have been very positive. Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game is now available to play in multiple languages ​​including English, Polish, French, Italian and German.

Name Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 Initial release date April 23, 2015 Platforms Personal computer, Android, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Classic Mac OS, Macintosh operating systems Developer red dot games Editor PlayWay, definitive games Gender Simulation video game, Automotive industry, Racing, Simulation Series Car Mechanic Simulator Category PC Games >Simulation, Racing

What is the game about?

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 is built around new cars, new tools, new parts, new options and much more fun in the next version of Car Simulator. In this game, players will grab a wrench and create and expand their car repair service empire. Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 will take players behind the scenes of the daily routine in the auto shop. The only way to get ahead in business is to run a successful business.

How to play

The gameplay of Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 is one of the simplest games out there. If you’re thinking about starting the game, it won’t take you long to understand how it works. Make sure you remember all the game controls to make it easier to play. The game has many controls available and each control is designed with a new set of buttons. All buttons are specifically designed with the latest technology to make gaming a seamless experience. The game is specifically designed to put players through the daily life of a mechanic.

Game Features

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game is quite a popular simulation game available in the market. The main reason why the game is so popular is because of all the great features it offers. Here we list some of the game features that make Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 a must-play game for everyone.

car repair

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game will help players to clearly understand how everything works. This game will help players learn about different aspects of cars and things to check when they don’t work.

mission system

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 is a game that comes with a mission system. Players will have to complete different jobs with different cars to complete the mission. The workshop is always in demand because there will always be a large number of customers waiting to fix their cars.

Workshop Management

Players will play as the owner of the workshop, so after a whole day, they will count all the cash and make a profit. It is important to make regular profits in the game to ensure that the business does not go out of business.

Car auction

Another aspect of the game is renovating old cars. Players will work on damaged old cars and make them look like new so they can host an auction and sell all the cars. The auctions will help decide the profit and loss of the deal.

If you have any kind of interest in cars and repairing them, a game like Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 will surely help you change your life. The game will help players learn all the traits of a mechanic and make them experts in the field. Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 is quite interesting and fun to play in single player mode.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows XP SP3/Vista/7/8

Processor: Core i3 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 or Radeon HD6870 with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows XP SP3/Vista/7/8

Processor: Core i5-2300 / AMD Athlon X4 760K or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon HD7970 with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Frequent questions

Under which banner was the Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game published? The Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game was published under the name PlayWay SA

How many languages ​​does the Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game support? Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game supports a total of 12 languages.

Is Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game available on Steam? Yes, Car Mechanic Simulator 2015 game is available on Steam.

