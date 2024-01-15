Final Fantasy VII Download PC Game For Free Full Version (2013 Steam Version)

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most popular video games released under the Final Fantasy series. It is one of the most played video games in the entire gaming industry. If you are a gamer, you might know about this attractive video game that offers an equally impressive list of features to the players. In case you don’t know this video game, you should check out this post below.

Name Final Fantasy VII Initial release date January 31, 1997 Platforms PlayStation, PlayStation 4, Android, PlayStation Portable, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Microsoft Windows Developer Square, Square Enix Editor square enix Mode Single player video game Series Final Fantasy Category PC Games >Role-Playing Games

What is the game about?

Final Fantasy VII is an amazing video game that was released on January 31, 1997. It was developed by Square Enix and Square. This impressive video game was composed by Nobuo Uematsu under the Final Fantasy series. Interestingly, this game was released on a variety of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Play Station Portable, iOS, Android, Play Station, and Play Station 4. It was designed by Tetsuya Nomura, Nobuo Uematsu, and Yoshitaka Amano. .

How to play

When it comes to the gameplay of Final Fantasy VII, it is simple and fluid. There are 3 main modes of playing this game which include arena, battle screen and world map. Players will experience a variety of barriers to completing their mission. These barriers can range from mountains, bodies of water, and even deserts. There are also several inns to provide rest for players if they get too tired from fighting. The 3D map of this game makes it easy for players to plan and strategize.

Final Fantasy VII Features

Final Fantasy VII is an interesting video game that is best played with your friends and close people. This attractive video game offers many fascinating features for the players that will make this video game even more interesting and attractive. Some of the amazing features of this video game are highlighted below for your reference.

3D world map

To begin with, you will be able to access the 3D world map which will give you a lot of experience. The 3D world map will help you make good strategies, which will further help you improve your performance in the game. This will give you a better quality of experience compared to games without a map.

Excellent images

Furthermore, this game also provides excellent quality graphics. The images of a game decide the rating of that game. When it comes to the graphics of this game, they are incredibly impressive. It provides an enriching experience to the player that is truly noteworthy.

Role playing game

Additionally, you will play the role of the main protagonist. This will give him the feeling that he is really in the scene and that everything that happens is real. In fact, this game gives you a realistic experience not only with the graphics but also with the role-playing element.

awesome music

Lastly, this incredible video game has the best music that generates great interest. In fact, the graphics of this game attract the attention of the players. But it’s the music in this game that holds your attention for so long.

Final Fantasy VII is among the best and most popular role-playing video games.

If you are new to this whole gaming industry, we suggest you read the post again to get a better idea before trying this video game.

How to Download Final Fantasy VII PC Instructions

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Final Fantasy VII – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Information

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

