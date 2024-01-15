Cardi B explains why she doesn’t want to collaborate with Rihanna (Video)

Urban music fans often look forward to collaborations between big names in rap and R&B. However, according to recent statements from Cardi B, a collaboration between Cardi B and Rihanna does not seem to be on the agenda. The American rapper expressed his admiration for Rihanna, but also shared his apprehensions about working together.

Cardi B poured out her heart on the subject in an interview for the ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’ podcast. Despite her love of Rihanna’s music, she said she did not feel comfortable with the idea of ​​performing a duet. The reason? She fears she will look ‘stupid’ by trying to match the Barbados singer’s musical style.

Cardi B, who recently released a new single titled ‘Enough (Miami)’, strives for perfection in her collaborations and doesn’t want to disappoint an artist she respects as much as Rihanna. She mentioned that she wanted to wait until she had ‘the right title’ before proposing a collaboration to Rihanna, to ensure that it would live up to her expectations.

The rapper is known for her successful collaborations with other music legends such as Megan Thee Stallion, Leto, Rosalía, Bruno Mars, and Summer Walker. Fans can therefore remain hopeful that the day will come when Cardi B finds the ideal song that will bring these two music icons together.

Meanwhile, Cardi B continues to make her way in the music industry, bringing her own unique style and winning over her listeners with her hit songs. and who knows? Perhaps one day, the long-awaited collaboration will see the light of day, to the delight of urban music lovers.