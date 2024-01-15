“Signing Mbappé doesn’t make so much sense”

sir jim ratcliffeWho became the largest shareholder of Manchester United After purchasing 25% of its shares in December 2023, it has been divided Transfer strategy of the ‘Red Devils’ For years to come.

He Head of INEOSWhich one is that Britain’s second richest manhas admitted that Manchester United’s future will not involve spending huge amounts of money on famous stars,

Jim Ratcliffe asked ‘GT Cycling Club’ Jude Bellingham, an English footballer for whom Real Madrid paid more than 100 million euros: “He is a great footballer. But that’s not our focus.”

The solution isn’t to spend a lot of money on a few great players sir jim ratcliffe

The millionaire took advantage of the question about Bellingham by explaining that, according to him, “The solution is not to spend a lot of money on some great players. If you look at the last 10 years they have done that (since) 2003. Manchester United spent 1,000 million euros on signings following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson).

Manchester United’s plan in the coming years is to “manage and organize the club by getting the right people in the right positions and signing them in the right way. An important part of management today is finding new players”.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: “I would rather try to sign Mbappé next than spend money to buy success”

Ratcliffe recognized geraint thomas That “Instead of spending a fortune to buy success, I would try to sign the next Kylian Mbappé… Buying Mbappé is not so wise. Anyone can see that.”

“It is much more difficult to find the next Mbappé, Bellingham or Roy Keane,” he said.

“I asked Alex Ferguson who was the best player he trained and he answered Cristiano Ronaldo”

Jim Ratcliffe dreams of reviving Sir Alex Ferguson’s old glory days at Manchester United by bringing in players like Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

“I once asked Sir Alex Ferguson who was the best player he coached and he told me Cristiano Ronaldo,” United’s biggest shareholder revealed.