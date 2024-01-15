Carnival delays boarding passengers on Carnival Vista itinerary

carnival cruise line The start of the first post-dry-docking itinerary is delayed carnival sceneWhich was scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on February 15.

The ship, built in 2016, is currently returning to the United States upon completion of repairs in Europe, scheduled to resume service a day later.

In a statement, the company said that “the improvements made to Carnival Vista will certainly make this popular ship even more popular with our guests. However, we experienced a slight delay leaving the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. Although the crew is trying to make up time on the transatlantic return, we have now determined that due to adverse weather, the ship will arrive at Port Canaveral a day later than planned.

As a result, the cruise ship that was originally scheduled to depart on February 15 will now operate a two-day voyage to the Bahamas. Sailing on February 16, the itinerary will include a visit to Nassau.

“We know you were looking forward to the full itinerary we wanted to take, and we sincerely apologize for this unexpected change in plans,” the company said.

In that sense, affected passengers will receive a one-day refund of their cruise fare, in addition to an onboard credit of US$50 per person.

Gratuities and previously purchased Wi-Fi and beverage packages will also be adjusted to reflect the reduced cruise duration, and a partial refund will be issued on your original form of payment.

Carnival also offers a refund of up to $200 per person for any expenses associated with non-refundable air change fees.