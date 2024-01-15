The ICC will issue a decision on the appeal process against Nicolás Maduro next #1March





On March 1, 2024, at 3:00 pm (Hague time), the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will deliver its verdict on the appeal of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela against the Chamber’s decision. In the initial issues I authorize the reinstatement, it is about investigating the situation.

The sentence will be handed down in a public hearing in Room II of the Court’s headquarters in The Hague (Netherlands), in the presence of representatives of the ICC Prosecutor’s Office, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Office of the Public Defence. (OPCV). The hearing will be broadcast live on the ICC website.

The Appeals Chamber in this appeal is composed of Judges Marc Perrin de Brichambot (President), Piotr Hofmannski, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, Solomi Balungi Bossa and Gotcha Lordkipanidze.

Context: Venezuela ratified the Rome Statute on June 7, 2000. On September 27, 2018, the Prosecutor’s Office received a referral from a group of parties to the Rome Statute: the Republic of Argentina, Canada, the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of Peru, regarding the situation in Venezuela since February 12, 2014. . On November 3, 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office announced its decision to open an investigation.

On April 21, 2022, the Office of the Prosecutor informed Pre-Trial Chamber I that it had received a request from Venezuela to halt its investigation in favor of actions taken by Venezuelan national authorities, in accordance with Article 18, paragraph . 2, of the Rome Statute.

On November 1, 2022, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the Pre-Trial Chamber to reopen the investigation in this situation. On June 27, 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber I authorized the Office of the ICC Prosecutor to reopen the investigation into the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela I, in accordance with Article 18, paragraph 2, of the Statute.

On July 3, 2023, Venezuela expressed its intention to appeal the decision under Article 18, paragraph 2 of the statute issued by the Pre-Trial Chamber. On August 14, 2023, Venezuela presented its appeal brief.

During these appeal proceedings, the Appeals Chamber received briefs from the Prosecutor and the Public Office for the Protection of Victims, as well as comments from the representation of victims and the Panel of Independent International Experts of the Organization of American States.

On November 7 and 8, 2023, the Appeals Chamber held a hearing to fully address the issues raised in the appeal.