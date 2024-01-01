Carrasco signs minor league deal with Guardians

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco is set to return to the Guardians.
The 36-year-old right-hander, who spent 11 seasons as a pitcher for Cleveland, has reached a minor league deal that includes a spring training invitation with the major league team, a person familiar with the negotiations said Saturday.
Carrasco will arrive at the club’s camp in Arizona next month, said the source, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team will not confirm the deal until the signing.
The Athletic was the first outlet to report Carrasco’s return to the Guardians.
Venezuela was a reliable part of Cleveland’s rotation for several seasons. Led the American League with 18 wins in 2017.
“Cookie” Carrasco became one of the team’s most popular players due to his kind personality and the courage he showed in his fight against cancer.
In 2019, he was diagnosed with leukemia, which caused him to miss three months. He was recognized during an emotional appearance on the field during the All-Star Game in Cleveland that season.
Carrasco was 88-73 with a 3.77 ERA in 242 games with Cleveland from 2009 to 2020 – including 195 starts.
He was traded as part of a deal that sent Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in 2021. Carrasco had a record of 19–20 in three seasons with the Mets.
His record in 2022 was 15-7. Last season, Carrasco went 3-8 in 20 starts.
After being hit by a line drive on his pitching arm in the final month of the season, he was sidelined for the 2016 season, in which Cleveland reached the World Series.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball