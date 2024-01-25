Jennifer Lopez wants to make a movie about ‘Bob the Builder’

Jennifer Lopez will delight kids and older fans alike!

The 54-year-old singer and actress has signed with toy maker Mattel to work on a new animated film based on the beloved children’s TV series. Bob the Builder,

She posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Yes we can!!!” (Yes we can, alluding to candidate Barack Obama’s campaign slogan and supporting slogan, “Yes we can fix it”).

Anthony Ramos, who starred in the musical in the heights (2021), should play the title role.

the actor gave Diversity Some details of the film are adapted from the British animated television series, which captivated an entire generation of children in different countries for 260 episodes.

“For years, the characters of Bob the Builder “He has inspired youth around the world,” he said. The film celebrates friends working together, a beautiful home they share, and how love can overcome any obstacle that comes in your way. Can help, is about. Can we fix this? Yes we can do it!”

In the film, Bob will travel to Puerto Rico to work on a major construction project.

If Mattel has recently entered the world of filmmaking, it has done so through the front door!

Company’s first film, barbieIn 2023, it was a huge global success, as we know, and grossed $1.4 billion across all markets.

