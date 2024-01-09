Casting Kaitlyn Dever as Abby would give us a very different season 2 of The Last of Us. -The Last of Us (HBO Max)

At last the speculations are over. As many of us have expected over the past few weeks and months, Kaitlyn Dever has been cast in arguably her biggest role yet in The Last of Us season 2. Abby plays a big role in Naughty Dog’s second game set in a post-apocalyptic future, and so getting this casting right will always be important.

Did HBO do this? Well, I’ll go ahead and say yes. Anyone with eyes can see that the game’s Abby is very different from Dever, which may seem strange at first glance, given how similar the video game and series’ Joel and Ellie are. But even if HBO hadn’t bothered to find a fleshed-out woman who could do comedy well, the company might have found a different kind of gold in Dever.

Before I explain why I think this is a great casting choice, I want to explain a little. spoiler warning For The Last of Us: Part II, if you haven’t played it yet or haven’t seen the main plot points of the game. Okay, are you ready? I believe that while Kaitlyn Dever may not yet look like she has the power to swing a golf club through a man’s skull, there is a great piece of meta lore going on with her portrayal of Abby. Is.

This is an announcement:

If you don’t know, Dever initially applied for the role of Ellie. This was before The Last of Us became the HBO series it is today, but it still seems interesting that it was brought back today. This is even more interesting because we can say that Dever looks a lot like Ellie in the games.

In The Last of Us: Part II, Ellie and Abby are often physically placed across each other. Abby is a badass, capable of knocking out runners with just her punches and can easily intimidate everyone around her just by standing up and doing backbends. Ellie, on the other hand, had to fight and struggle at every turn. She’s worse, more aggressive, and she always has to be smarter in the way she fights. As the game progresses, these physical differences diminish and we see similarities between our two heroes in The Last of Us: Part II. With Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, not only will we be able to see the similarities in both of their revenge stories, but from the first minute we will be able to relate to Ellie and Abby through their similarities. somewhat like a “We’re not that different, you and me.” situation, but instead of waiting until the end to fully understand it, we will be able to see it develop and understand all the similarities between the two very quickly.

This is all assuming that Dever doesn’t try to gain about 30 pounds of muscle. I’m sure she could do that if she wanted to, but I think it would be more interesting if she didn’t. One of the criticisms of the first season was that, although it lived up to fans’ expectations, it was a largely identical recreation of the game’s story with the exception of Episode 3, meaning if you watched The Last of Us If you’ve played As, you’ve already seen the series. The fact that Dever is a different kind of AB will change things. Fans of the series and the game will be thrown into the unknown, as those who have played The Last of Us: Part II will be able to guess what will happen, there will likely be changes to the way these events occur.

This is an announcement:

It will also be easier to switch to Abby’s point of view thanks to television. We may move from one to the other in the same episode, as Ellie figures her out and Abby sets out on her journey. This is less about Dever’s casting and more about how I think a second season could improve the perception of Abby. From the audience’s perspective, she’ll become a villain as soon as she’s shown the results of her golf lessons, but if we want to try to generate some sympathy for Abby in Seasons 2 and 3, we’ll have to spend a little more of the story. Spend time with her in the beginning instead of using her perspective to pull the rug out from under us.

Dewar’s role can also help us in this regard. Once again, when we see Abby in the game, her physique is exactly like that of a final level boss. He’s a powerhouse and even if Dever gets a lot of practice, it will still be difficult to replicate that, which is a good thing. She brings some difference and hopefully gives us the opportunity to make Abby less of the two-dimensional character she appears to be at the beginning of The Last of Us: Part II and more of a character that She takes us through the game. But.

Do you agree? How do you think Abby should be treated in The Last of Us Season 2? Keep us in touch!