Marlins and Luis Arraez fail to agree to terms before arbitration deadline

Chisholm, who will turn 26 on Feb. 1, was selected as the National League’s starting second baseman for the 2022 All-Star Game, but has been hampered by injuries since 2021. According to Cott, despite playing center field for the first time and appearing in only 97 games, he was just one home run short of a 20-20 year in 2023. Chisholm will make $749,500 in 2023, and could receive $2.2 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility.