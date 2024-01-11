Marlins and Luis Arraez fail to agree to terms before arbitration deadline

The Marlins were unable to reach a 2024 salary agreement with two-time batting champion Luis Arraez, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and closer Tanner Scott before Thursday’s arbitration deadline.
Since the parties could not agree, both will have to present salary figures and a hearing will be scheduled between January 29 and February 16. A panel of arbitrators will hear each side’s arguments and select one of two figures as the player’s salary for the upcoming season without any intermediate terms, although players and teams may continue negotiations until the hearing date.
Miami reached an agreement with its other eight arbitration-eligible players, including Venezuelan left-hander Jesús Luzardo. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Luzardo’s deal is worth $5.5 million. Left-handers Trevor Rogers, AJ Puk and Steven Okert ($1.0625 million, according to one source), right-handers Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, Dominican outfielder Jesus Sanchez and Panamanian catcher Christian Bethancourt also will avoid the hearing.
Arraez, who is coming off his second consecutive batting title, won his arbitration case last February after being traded from Minnesota to Miami. The Twins submitted an offer of $5 million, while he requested $6.1 million. In November, the 26-year-old Arraez expressed his desire to join talks with Miami regarding a possible extension.
According to Coutts Baseball Contracts, Arraez could make $11 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility.
Chisholm, who will turn 26 on Feb. 1, was selected as the National League’s starting second baseman for the 2022 All-Star Game, but has been hampered by injuries since 2021. According to Cott, despite playing center field for the first time and appearing in only 97 games, he was just one home run short of a 20-20 year in 2023. Chisholm will make $749,500 in 2023, and could receive $2.2 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility.
Scott, 29, is tied for the most fWAR among MLB relievers, setting career highs in categories such as innings, BB/9 rate and WHIP in 2023. Scott, who is in his final year of arbitration, had a salary of $2.825 million. It is projected to earn US$6 million in 2023 and 2024.
Luzardo, who received $2.45 million after winning his arbitration case against the Marlins last February, earned the eighth-highest fWAR among qualifying NL pitchers in 2023. He has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.
