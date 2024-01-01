CDC warns about charcuterie trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco as salmonellosis cases double

Federal health officials expanded salmonella poisoning warnings linked to deli appetizer trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have become ill and 10 have been hospitalized after eating Bussetto and Fratelli Beretta brand sausages and meats, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said Thursday. For its short name in English).

The CDC previously warned about the recall of lots of Busetto brand deli assortment trays, but the agency is now advising retailers and consumers not to eat, serve, or sell any of these foods. These are the Busseto charcuterie assortment sold at Sam’s Club and the Fratelli Beretta brand antipasto Gran Beretta products sold at Costco.

The meat trays come in twin packs that include prosciutto, sweet soppressata and coppa, or pepper coated salami, Italian salami, coppa and prosciutto.

Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, bacterial infection can be fatal.