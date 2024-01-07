Celebrity inspo for your next party

With the party season going on, it is important to look your glam best. While flawless makeup, perfect hair and fashionable yet comfortable shoes are essential, don’t forget to keep your nail game on-trend. Your nails can really steal the spotlight at any celebration. From sparkling diamond and silver studs to golden haze to unique French manis, your mani can make an impact on people because it says so much about your personal style. Are you looking for some inspiration for your next manicure? Take a look at these celebrities who have no hesitation in showing their personality on their figuretips.

Megan Fox (Instagram)

red signal

Do you want to stand out at your holiday party? Take a look at Megan Fox’s red French tip nails that she wore at GQ Men of the Year. Matching her red bob to her nails, the actor’s red French tipped nails were a perfect contrast to her asymmetrical white mini-dress. Her squoval (square + oval) nails, created by celebrity nail artist Brittany Boyce, were studded with silver studs, making her mani look extra fierce.

Sydney Sweeney (Instagram)

all that glitters

Sydney Sweeney, famous for matching her red carpet manicure to her outfit, wore a custom Miu Miu transparent slip dress adorned with hundreds of appliqué crystals to the premiere of her film Anybird But You. Nail artist Zola Ganzorigat adds similar crystals to her nails and you can do the same for your next party. Use a base color in light pink and sparkle your ends with silver glitter and rhinestones in different shapes and sizes, most of them towards the edges.

Jennifer Lopez (Instagram)

dipped in gold

If bold and heavy is your go-to fit for a NYE party, choose a simple but sparkly nail like Jennifer Lopez, who walked the red carpet in a backless, cool-toned breastplate paired with a long black skirt for the 2023 ELLE Women In Hollywood celebration Were. The singer-actor’s coffin-shaped nails were painted in glittery golden chrome and champagne hues by nail artist Tom Bachik, who created an elevated version of the ‘your nails but better’ trend.

Chiara Ferragni (Instagram)

a starry night

Reflect New Year’s Eve on your nails like Chiara Ferragni. On her oval tips, the influencer-turned-entrepreneur wore a glitter navy blue nail paint that’s reminiscent of a sky full of stars. In gold paint, Ferragni added a variety of crescent moons and different styles of stars.

Camila Cabello (Instagram)

bow for all seasons

If you’re a girly girl, Camila Cabello’s cute bow-mani is perfect for you. The singer jumped on the bow-core trend as she walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in a pink and ruffly vintage John Galliano dress. Bachik paired the look with pale pink with a bow and pearls for a fun 3-D look that matched her romantic glam.

Shay Mitchell (Instagram)

A black and white saga

There’s nothing wrong with black and white nails for the holiday season. Gracing the cover of a fashion magazine, Shay Mitchell’s abstract French nail look is a fun and easy mani to do at home. Nail artist Eri Ishizu painted the actor’s crooked nails black and featured a classic French tip in the second half.

