Kylian Mbappe ignores Real Madrid: Premier emerges

The endless soap opera story of Kylian Mbappé (25 years old) picks up pace again in the winter transfer window. With the possibility of him deciding his fate as a free agent in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain are carrying out countless armour-proofing operations for their star. A striker who doesn’t want to leave a single option.

Follow this ad

Without going any further, a proposal has already been evaluated by Real Madrid seeking an agreement in principle for the brilliant footballer during this month of January. However, based on information disseminated by many timesThe former AS Monaco player does not feel “betrayed” by this ultimatum to cook,

Reading

FA Cup | Lack of goals condemns Arsenal against Liverpool

Liverpool has not given up on Kylian Mbappe

That is to say, the world champion with the French national team (in Russia 2018) does not want to “link” his future with the 14-time Champions League winner. Without denying the financial temptation of Saudi Arabia, this is a big threat to it white Comes from the Premier League. All because Killian would love an adventure in England.

Follow this ad

Real Madrid remain favorites (once again) for Bondy, but Liverpool are also trying their best to make a go of it. Crack, If Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of this campaign is confirmed Enfield They will burn their ships and put the meat on the grill for Mbappé, who is busting his tail for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.