Cellphones up to $100 cheaper

ETECSA, Cuba’s only telecommunications company, has announced special offers on cell phones and mobile phones in its offices throughout the country and continues to hold sales these days. Customers can take advantage of up to $100 off on some models. Here we show you the details.

The devices that are discounted are the LG K41S, which went down from $231 to $177; the Samsung A515F, down from $420 to $335; the Samsung A315G, which was reduced from $370 to $291; and the TCL T766J, which retails for $251 instead of $300. These phones can be purchased with Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) cards at their offices.

Among the phones on offer, the cheapest is the LG, which has a four-lens rear camera with artificial intelligence, a 6.55-inch HD + screen, 32 GB of internal memory, a 4000 mAh battery, an Android 10 operating system, and a connection. 2G, 3G and LTE networks.

The most expensive is the Samsung A515F, which has 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory and connection to a 4G network. However, this model can be found on Amazon for only $160, which reflects the price difference with the ETECSA.

ETECSA opinion on the price of cell phones

We shared this ETECSA promotion a few days ago, when the offer was launched on the web, and readers gave their opinions about it, suggesting the lack of accessibility due to the high prices of these cell phones and mobile phones I went.

,It is a shame because MLC has to be bought on the black market for about 250 pesos in national currency because in CADECA you spend a year or more to be able to buy 100 dollars and in any case it is enough to buy this amount. Not enough for a cell phone.” reads our comments.

Another user, Orlando, pointed out that this option cannot even be called a “discount”, because the price of ETECSA cell phones was very high, “Even after the discount their price is still high because in specialized stores their value is very low. Is.”

Finally, user Jose Luis pointed out that “they’re still expensive” and there are few options in the sale.

,It’s a fantasy for workers and retirees, these prices are for foreigners or people who have family abroad who can afford them,” he said.