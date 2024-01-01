CES 2024: Artificial intelligence stars at the world’s leading technology fair

For 62 years, the animated series The Jetsons featured flying cars as regular transportation of the “future.” And, at the 2024 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas, the company Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) seemed to be moving to make it a reality.

AAM, affiliated with South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motors, introduced the Superfly S-A2, an electric flying vehicle that they expect to hit the market by 2028.

CES is the world’s largest consumer technology fair and this occasion brings an agenda dominates artificial intelligence (AI) and its integration across a wide range of industries.

this was it Over 130,000 visitors and approximately 4,000 exhibitorsFrom small development and research firms to giants in all technology sectors, such as AMD, Apple, Amazon, Intel, LG, Sony and Samsung.

Companies from other industries also participate that distinguish themselves by being at the forefront of innovation, such as Abt, Caterpillar, L’Oréal and Kia, among hundreds of others.

Along with the Supernal S-A2, here we highlight a sample of the innovations presented during CES, which kicked off last Friday.

look at the photos