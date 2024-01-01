Texas agrees to terms with No. 2 international prospect and two others

Dominican outfielder Paulino Santana (No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s list). Top 100 International Prospects), According to reports, Curaçao shortstop Curly Martha (No. 29) and Venezuelan shortstop Yolfran Castillo (No. 46) have agreed to terms with Texas at the start of the international signing period.
Santana is a five-tool player. At the age of 16, he was compared to his compatriot Julio Rodríguez. It is also believed that if he had been playing with an elite group of American prospects, he would have been one of the best.
Known as a natural hitter with above-average power potential, Santana has good experience in the strike zone as a right-handed hitter. It is believed that with a height of six feet two inches, he will be able to hit for both average and power as he matures.
Martha was a standout player in the Little League World Series with Curaçao, hitting three home runs and helping her team reach the finals.
For his part, Castillo has not yet demonstrated the talent to be a complete surprise, like other prospects of this period, but he has the foundations for future success. The infielder is of average height, but athletic and not very overweight. Growth and strength can be predicted over a few years. With an open frame, a fly ball swing and plenty of speed, the Venezuelan has a good feel for hitting and understands the strike zone.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball