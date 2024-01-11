Selena Gomez Chose the Hairstyle We’ll All Want to Copy in 2024

Selena Gomez isn’t afraid of change. quite the contrary! American singer A true child chameleon. The star of caramel balayage, tapered bangs, XXL extensions… Wizards of Waverly Place Likes to change his mind. Recently, a 31-year-old young woman decided to reduce her height Mid length cut enhanced by dark brown, And we can say that this new hairstyle suits her perfectly! Rare Beauty founder succumbs to the new trend of 2024: wavy bob, In French it is also called wavy square. Or the stars’ favorite haircut!

Lucy Hale, Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Benson and Letizia from Spain… many celebrities have gone through this trend. And now we can add our beautiful Selena Gomez to the list! This Wednesday, January 10, Justin Bieber’s ex was seen with a wavy bob Launch of its new body care collectionRare beauty finds rest.

How to get a wavy bob ,

After the comeback of waffle hair in 2024, the wavy bob also holds its place at the top of the podium of the most fashionable hairstyles. The length of your hair is important to get it like Selena Gomez Falling between the jaw and lower part of the neck. But be careful, this haircut is more suitable for oval or long faces. Otherwise, it is recommended to choose a longer version of the wavy bob, the length of which reaches the level of the collarbone. Another tip: Don’t cut too much and take into account the ups and downs!

Finally, if your hair isn’t naturally curly or wavy, you can create your own waves. Using wavers, straighteners, or curling irons, Otherwise, it is also possible to do it without heat using curlers or with braids just before sleeping. All you have to do is fix your hairstyle with hairspray. And voila!