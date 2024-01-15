Cesar 2024: What do the red pins worn by Adele Exarchopoulos and other stars mean?

This year, the Cesar ceremony was intended to be more politicized than ever before. In a very difficult context following the serious allegations made against several French directors and actors, Judith Godreche gave a moving and much-anticipated speech and the emotions in the room were palpable. “We can decide that men accused of rape cannot come rain or shine in the cinema. That sets the tone, as they say. We cannot ignore the truth. We cannot stop such a culture of impunity, denial and privilege. We cannot be at such a level that morality rises above our heads. We must set an example.”The actress made the announcement, accusing filmmakers Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of raping a minor.

A very meaningful speech, but that’s not the only reason it was heard during the event, which saw Justin Tritt and his film, anatomy of fall, end the evening as a big winner. Many celebrities wore a red pin on their clothes with an orange hand drawn inside and a black heart in its hollow. This is especially the caseAdele ExarchopoulosWhom we saw going on the stage (All photos can be found in the slideshow) received the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in i will always see your faces, by Jean Hary. As shown in Huffington PostIt’s a symbol of support for Palestinians that Mark Ruffalo wore to the Directors Guild of America Awards a few weeks ago.