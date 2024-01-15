Cesar Prieto extends St. Louis’ lead

great Cuban baseball players Cesar PrietoHappening spring training high level. So much so, the idea that it could debut in the upcoming campaign is not unreasonable. mlb 2024 Which is just around the corner.

In fact, it officially started with the meeting between the two on March 20. los angeles dodgers And San Diego Padres What was the first game of World Tour MLB’s Seoul Series.

That afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals was visiting the house of Washington NationalsWhere César Prieto lined up ninth in the offensive order and the second base defender on the diamond.

In the first turn of the game, the guests were down 1×2 at the top of the third chapter. By the time Cuban reached the batter’s box, his bases were clear and there were no outs on the board.

Cesar Prieto on with St. Louis

On the Nationals’ starting pitcher’s first pitch, the Cienfuegos native hit the ball and took a fly ball to left field that landed on a hit.

After one punch, dylan carlson He singled and Cesar Prieto took advantage and reached third base.

Then, matt carpenter hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Cuban to score from third base and the game ended in a draw Two races per side.

But it didn’t end there, in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he came to the plate again, this time with runners on the corners.

Again on the first pitch, he hit the ball, this time to right field and set up the score by inbounding the ball to his teammate José Fermín. 4×2 in favor of the Cardinals.

So far in spring training, Prieto has accumulated 14 hits, where he walked nine, walked four, and had an outstanding .438 average Bats in 32.

There is no doubt that the Cuban infielder has enough potential to be a part of the big team St. Louis Cardinals for its inauguration day on March 28 before a group of Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately the game did not have television coverage from which images could be shown. Cesar Prieto in the process.