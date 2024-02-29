Checo Perez finished 10th in free practice two in Bahrain

Mexican driver worked on soft compound for qualifying, but also did race simulation

Mexican check perez And red Bull They didn’t get off to a good start on the first day of practice. bahrain grand prix And they failed to master the second practice session. While the man from Guadalajara finished tenth Lewis Hamilton finished and got first place

Most teams started with red tires during the first moments of FP2 while performing qualifying simulations. Checo’s RB20 and max verstappen Was ranked first, but was quickly removed mclaren, mercedes And ferrari,

The man from Guadalajara’s first record was 1:31.629 and he momentarily placed himself in first place, but it only lasted a minute, before Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, fernando alonso Time will improve.

Checo Pérez was 10th in FP2 for the Bahrain GP. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

With half an hour remaining, the Austrian team once again used a new set of soft tyres. in its initial fast lap from Jalisco He recorded 1:31.115, which placed him in sixth place. a time away from the 1:30.374 achieved by Hamilton, while second place george russell and he finished third fernando alonso with Aston Martin,

Teams filled cars with gasoline in the final 20 minutes and included one from Guadalajara, who turned in between 1:36.5 and 1:37.5. The Times did not place it among the fastest with race simulations – also done with soft tires (RB used pure red striped tires on two of its cars).

check perez, verstappen And red BullIn general, he had to face this Friday mercedes, Aston Martin, ferrari, mclaren and even with loss, Through Nico Hulkenberg,

sergio perez will try to repeat its previous performance bahrain During the 2023 season, where he finished the race in second place, behind his teammate max verstappen,

friday morning city Mexico This will be the third free practice (6:20 am) and classification (10 am).