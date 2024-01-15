Checo Perez finishes eighth in FP3 in Bahrain

Very strict classification is required; Red Bull doesn’t look like that favorite anymore

check perezThe Mexican driver of the Red Bull team finished eighth in the third free practice bahrain grand prixfirst date of the season Formula 1.

He red Bull The Guadalajara pilot’s number was .424 thousandths off from 11. ferrari Of carlos saenzBareni is heaviest in the afternoon. max verstappenpartner of check perez He finished third with a lead of .238 thousandths. It is noteworthy that 14 cars are separated by a second, so we can expect very close qualifying.

After these first three official free sessions, it is clear that the grid of f1 until closer than expected red Bull Have removed your weapons. How could I do this? Well, we do not know the fuel load and motor map with which they worked in these training sessions for the GP. Of bahrain, But, other teams could also do something similar.

There is a lot of speculation that will slowly be cleared up as the season progresses. We will be given the first picture of who is in F1 2024 Sakhir,

The qualifying round will take place at 10 am central Mexico11 east USA.