Checo Perez has lost three places due to suspension and will start sixth in Australia

Checo Pérez was sanctioned for hindering Nico Hulkenberg’s return in Q1; Max Verstappen will start from pole

Mexican sergio perez (Red Bull), last year’s Formula One world runner-up and second in this championship, having finished third in qualifying, was sanctioned with the loss of three places on the grid Australian Grand PrixThird in the World Championship, so he would eventually start from sixth place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Checo, born 34 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco), got the nod to upset the German with six wins and 37 podiums in the premier category. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) “At 13” during Q1, the first round of qualifying, as announced by the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) managers in a statement made public this Saturday at Albert Park.

The Mexican’s nod from Red Bull clearly means that the three drivers classified immediately behind him move up one place on the grid: the Englishman. lando norris ,mclaren) will start in third place, while Monegasque charles leclerc ,ferrari) and Australian oscar piastriThe first partner will do so from the fourth and fifth positions respectively.