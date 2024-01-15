New ‘AHS’ trailer shows Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts’ kissing scene

American Horror Story: Emma Robbers and Kim Kardashian in Delicate

American Horror Story Coming back with new episodes next month – and a kiss between Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian…?

Trailer for the second part of the latest entry in the long-running anthology series, tender, dropped this week. and in typical ahs Fashion, it raised many questions, such as: “Wow, this season is still going on?” “What’s the story of this show?” And, especially in regards to an unexpected kiss shared between Kardashian and Roberts’ characters, “Huh?”

for those who fell ahs It has been on air at some point in the last 13 years, tender Follows actress Anna Alcott (Roberts) as she undergoes IVF to get pregnant while also managing her career. Just then, she begins to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her efforts to start a family. Kardashian plays Alcott’s friend and publicist, Siobhan.

Why are both kissing? Honestly, it seems like it’s anyone’s best guess. There’s not much more context in the clip, except that the trailer immediately cuts to a separate clip of Roberts’ horrified scream, which some cynical fans may suggest is how Ryan Murphy feels about homosexuals. Objective ahs Style has long been put ahead of substance, and from the looks of the trailer, that hasn’t changed, even though this is the first season to be adapted from a book (Daniel Valentine) critical condition) instead of coming to our screens as an original story.

I think the true analogy is having random kisses on TV, just as we are constantly subjected to random hetero kisses on TV. Or, who knows, maybe we’re all being too harsh and it will actually be a deeply integral part of the plot. Correct? Perhaps? yes ok.

Anyway, here’s the full trailer:

American Horror Story: Fragile Part Two | Official Trailer – Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian | FX