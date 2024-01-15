Everything will be ready for the return of Cubans stranded in Haiti

The repatriation of Cubans stranded in Haiti is ready, and the return will begin when air operations resume at Toussaint Louverture International Airport. This was confirmed by the Cuban Embassy in Haiti through the social network X.



Let’s remember that this air terminal has been the center of conflict between gangs and Haitian police forces. Therefore, as lawlessness increased in the city, it became necessary to stop its services.

The truth is that, according to the official publication of the Cuban Embassy in Haiti, return flights to the island will have two destinations. These will be Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba, while passengers from other provinces will be transported to their places of origin by TransTour buses.

What is the current situation of the people stranded in Haiti?

Negotiations are ongoing to create a transitional authority in the Caribbean country. Amidst this context, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reported that more than 2,000 Cubans are stranded in Haiti.

But beyond this, different situations are found experiencing different nuances of the Haitian conflict. However, Rodríguez Parrilla reported that the island’s authorities maintained communications with Cubans and their families in Haiti.

The Foreign Minister commented, “There are more than 2,000 Cubans in various situations in Haiti who receive assistance from our government.”

On the other hand, about 53 Cuban health aides, who are in the south, work in Haiti. The good news is that there are quiet times in this geographical area now.

In addition, the diplomat mentioned “seven colleagues in medical cooperation in Port-au-Prince, as well as embassy personnel who took security measures.”

We must remember that Cubans were deeply affected by the violent actions that took place in Haiti in early March. Other Foreigners who had traveled to that country.

As a result of such volatile scenario, the United States has already conducted several evacuation operations for its citizens.