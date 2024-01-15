Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac take their trucks to the max in power and style: See the results

To further improve its off-road capability and rugged looks, PaxPower created the ‘Jackal SUV’ package for the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade and more…

team of paxpower thought the present Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade They weren’t rugged enough off-road, so they decided to create the ‘Jackal SUV’ package that takes them to a new level of style and performance.

,

Going into detail, the Jackal SUV adds a high quality suspension systemwith new tubular control arms And the 2.5-inch coil-over shocks are sourced from ‘leading off-road racing brands like Fox Racing, Icon Vehicle Dynamics and King Racing Shocks.’

,

Additionally, the changes give these models approximately 76mm front lift And 25 mm at the back. As if that wasn’t enough, they get personalized wheels and 35 inch off-road tyres.

Paxpower comes to GM

At the mechanical level, with the model 6.2 liter V8 engine Whipple Supercharger that increases ‘power’ 650 hp and 880 Nm torque. In the case of Cadillac, this SUV reaches 682 horsepower and 884 Nm of torque.

,

Additionally, the supercharger adds recalibration of engine control module Which ‘manages the extra power, while still offering the same driving characteristics as stock.’ Add a Flat Chest Double pendant.

,

Alternatively, customers can order electric retractable running board, exterior graphics and a big brake kit with Brembo seals from GM Performance. For the interior, the team offers custom styles Two-tone leather upholstery and matching accents.

You may be interested: GM suffered battery fire at its electric factory; 1 million dollars lost

Sandy Garcia Tarrazona.