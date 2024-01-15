Volodymyr Zelensky

By

agencies

Date: 02/23/2024



Kiev.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in an interview that 2023 would have been difficult for Kiev without the military support of other countries, especially in the final stages last year.

At the same time, he called for rapid support from his allies, because without this help Kiev “will have no chance.”

“We have to move fast.” This means losing all bureaucracy. Otherwise, we will have no chance, Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News.

no EU support

He admitted that finding an alternative to American support would not be easy. “Of course we will find it.” We will not stay in one place. We have to survive. “We have to find some parallel paths,” he said.

On February 13, the US Senate approved a $95 billion package, which also included funding for Ukraine, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it to a floor vote.

EU help is vital

“This help is vital. So without that, I’m sorry, we would have more and more heroic people who would be in hospitals. Zelensky predicted, “If you don’t have real defense armor and the same powerful artillery with ammunition, of course you will lose people.”

While this is happening, Russia’s special military operation continues in Ukraine. In recent days, after months of campaign and withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, Russian forces managed to take control of the town of Avdeyevka.

This fact casts doubt on the current position of the Ukrainian President, who recently replaced Valery Zaluzny as Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

EU does not want a peaceful solution

Similarly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galyuzin recently indicated that the United States and its allies are not interested in peacefully resolving the conflict in Kiev.

Similarly, he pointed out that the West “reminds its population that what is happening there (in Ukraine) is a good deal for Washington,” that is, most of the money allocated to Kiev remains in the United States “for development. Promoting the “military complex.” The American industrial sector is “creating new jobs,” while Ukrainian civilians “die on the battlefield.”









