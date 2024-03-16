Chicago Fire beats CF Montreal by an unusual goal

to the lively party of MLS between Chicago Fire and It looked like CF Montreal wasn’t missing anything, but at that very moment, Kellyn Acosta scored one of the most bizarre goals of all time.

Acosta and a strange goal. @mls

The Canadians won with two early penalty goals by Uruguay’s Matías Coccaro (7′ and 12′), but the Swiss Maren Haile-Selassie scored a goal in the eighth minute of extra time in the opening leg. However, Bulgarian Dominik Yankov restored the visitors’ lead in the 70th minute, which they had gained by beating Inter Miami.

editorial selection

In this unfavorable context, the hosts, led by Frank Klopas, staged a memorable comeback by equalizing through Brian Gutierrez (84′, penalty) and Belgian Hugo Cuypers (90+5′). However the best was still missing…

till 99 minutesIn the last addition, goalkeeper Chris Brady played into his zone with Acosta looking for the last play of the game: and the US international, under pressure, He sent a long ball in from behind the midfield that demanded a change to the front or, in any case, to the center of the front. But the wind deflected the ball purple, knocking goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois out of his spot.Who barely managed to deflect the “shot”.

The distance of the shot by Acosta, who joined the Fire this year from Los Angeles FC (he previously played for FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids), was 57.8 metersAnd its curve may explain why Chicago is called Hawaii town, In this way, the Illinoisans achieved their first win in the 2024 MLS season.

The 28-year-old Texan midfielder debuted with the United States National Team in 2016 after going through all of their youth teams and has amassed 58 games, 2 goals, and 3 titles with the Stars & Stripes Major (2017 Gold Cup and 2021). and Nations League 2019/20).