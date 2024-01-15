The American press is excited about Ryan Gosling’s new film

David Leitch’s new film “The Fall Guy” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt was shown at the SXSW Festival. The first reviews are in and they are praiseworthy.

Ryan Gosling was one of the sensations of the 96th Academy Awards with his live version of the film’s iconic song “I’m Just Kane.” Barbie. A very successful and very happy moment, which further establishes Ryan Gosling’s iconic status, following the success of Greta Gerwig’s film, for which the actor gave an acclaimed performance.

So it is under ideal circumstances that the new film of which he is the star, fall boy By David Leach, created this Tuesday March 12 It had its world premiere at the SXSW Festival.,

Colt Sievers (Ryan Gosling) - The Fall Guy
Colt Sievers (Ryan Gosling) – The Fall Guy © Universal Pictures

And reading the first impressions from across the Atlantic press, the Ryan Gosling magic should last a long time because right now, the near consensus is this action comedy received a very warm welcome, These returns highlight the casting, rhythm, action sequences and sincerity of the premise which boosts its ratings. 92% On Rotten Tomatoes.

“A fun and romantic delight”

Thus, for Peter Debruge of Variety, who rated it 4/5There could not have been a better actor than this in the film.

“The Fall Guy” is fun, sexy, and features the delectable Ryan Gosling’s “boys” version of “Barbie” – which means here he embodies the ultimate “action figure.”

The Guardian also gives it a rating 4/5, Adrian Horton insists David Leitch’s film moves with its honesty His love for blockbuster filmsAlso explain “fantastic“Of its two stars, to conclude:

“The Fall Guy” brilliantly celebrates the heights sometimes reached on the big screen in the name of mass entertainment, and ranks among the best of them.

The same story from Collider, where Perry Nemiroff writes that he has “A huge smile from start to finish,

