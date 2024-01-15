Guatemalan Consulate in Haiti looted amid crisis

The Guatemalan government reported that the Guatemalan Honorary Consulate in Haiti was looted this Saturday amid the ongoing political crisis and insecurity in the island.

According to Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry, no staff at the Consulate in Port-au-Prince were reported injured, and stationery and documents stored at the diplomatic headquarters over the past five years had already been transferred, so this Meaning neither loss has been reported.

Official information states that the Guatemalan Embassy in the Dominican Republic will be the headquarters in charge of dealing with this emergency and any other situations that may arise.

Since it is an honorary consulate, most of the staff are of local origin and no Guatemalans living in Haiti have requested to be evacuated.

Since late February, there has been an increase in violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, with attacks by armed groups against public and private institutions and companies.

Fifteen days earlier, Port-au-Prince’s two main prisons were attacked, causing the escape of approximately 3,000 prisoners, including members and leaders of armed gangs.

The gangs also tried to attack the National Palace and set fire to the Interior Ministry, but they failed in their attempt.

Last Monday an agreement was reached for the creation of a Transitional Presidential Council, following the implementation of which the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, will resign from office, as announced in a message to the nation from Puerto Rico.

This transitional council must agree on the appointment of a new prime minister and pave the way for holding presidential elections.